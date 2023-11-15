The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) square off against the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon vs. NC State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, only 4.5 fewer points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack allowed to opponents.

Elon had a 9-14 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

Last year, the Wolfpack put up 70.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63.7 the Phoenix allowed.

When NC State scored more than 63.7 points last season, it went 16-3.

Last season, the Wolfpack had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.7% lower than the 49.3% of shots the Phoenix's opponents hit.

The Phoenix's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack had given up to their opponents (37.9%).

