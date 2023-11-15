The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Minges Coliseum on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina covered 20 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

South Carolina Upstate (16-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 64.5% of the time, 5.2% less often than East Carolina (20-11-0) last year.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 68.8 137.5 70.5 140 140.3 South Carolina Upstate 68.7 137.5 69.5 140 139.2

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the Pirates recorded 68.8 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 69.5 the Spartans allowed.

When East Carolina put up more than 69.5 points last season, it went 13-4 against the spread and 12-5 overall.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 20-11-0 17-14-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 13-14-0

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina South Carolina Upstate 10-6 Home Record 11-2 2-9 Away Record 4-12 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 63.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

