The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) take on the East Carolina Pirates (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Pirates had a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Spartans' opponents hit.

East Carolina went 9-2 when it shot better than 43.3% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 306th in rebounding in college basketball, the Pirates finished 74th.

Last year, the Pirates scored just 0.7 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Spartans allowed (69.5).

When East Carolina put up more than 69.5 points last season, it went 12-5.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, East Carolina scored 9.2 more points per game (72.2) than it did in away games (63).

The Pirates surrendered 69.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was five fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.6).

East Carolina sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

