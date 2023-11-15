Charlotte vs. Utah Valley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at Dale F. Halton Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Charlotte Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Charlotte (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 11.2% less often than Utah Valley (19-9-0) last season.
Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Charlotte
|66.9
|144.3
|62.6
|131.2
|129.3
|Utah Valley
|77.4
|144.3
|68.6
|131.2
|141.6
Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 49ers averaged just 1.7 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Wolverines gave up (68.6).
- Charlotte went 10-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Charlotte
|17-13-0
|13-17-0
|Utah Valley
|19-9-0
|15-13-0
Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Charlotte
|Utah Valley
|11-4
|Home Record
|14-1
|5-8
|Away Record
|12-5
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|70.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|64.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.5
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
