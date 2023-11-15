The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) hit the court against the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte Stats Insights

Last season, the 49ers had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.3% higher than the 39% of shots the Wolverines' opponents made.

In games Charlotte shot better than 39% from the field, it went 17-8 overall.

The 49ers were the 351st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines finished second.

Last year, the 49ers recorded only 1.7 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Wolverines allowed (68.6).

When Charlotte put up more than 68.6 points last season, it went 11-2.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

Charlotte put up 70.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 64.6 points per contest.

At home, the 49ers gave up 4.3 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (65.7).

Charlotte averaged 8.1 threes per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.9, 39.2%).

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule