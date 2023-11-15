The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) play the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Campbell matchup.

Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Campbell Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-19.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-19.5) 137.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Campbell put together a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.

Virginia Tech compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Hokies games.

