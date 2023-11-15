Will Andrei Svechnikov Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 15?
Can we count on Andrei Svechnikov finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Svechnikov stats and insights
- Svechnikov is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
