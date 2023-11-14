High school basketball is happening today in Wake County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chapel Hill High School at Green Level High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14

5:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sanderson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Wake Forest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Christian School at Hilltop Christian School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 14

6:15 PM ET on November 14 Location: Fuquay Varina, NC

Fuquay Varina, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Springs High School at Sanderson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14

6:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Raleigh Christian Academy at Trinity Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14

6:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian School at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 14

6:45 PM ET on November 14 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary Christian School at Thales Academy Rolesville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Triangle Math and Science Academy at North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at St. David's High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Neuse Charter School at East Wake Academy