UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 14
Tuesday's contest between the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) and UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) squaring off at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 77-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vanderbilt 77, UNC Greensboro 76
Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt
- Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-0.8)
- Computer Predicted Total: 153.8
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UNC Greensboro Performance Insights
- With 72.1 points per game on offense, UNC Greensboro was 166th in the nation last season. On defense, it gave up 64.5 points per contest, which ranked 36th in college basketball.
- Last year the Spartans averaged 33.5 rebounds per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).
- Last season UNC Greensboro ranked 75th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.5 per game.
- Last season the Spartans averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.7 turnovers per contest (119th-ranked).
- Last year the Spartans drained 7.9 threes per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.4% (102nd-ranked) from downtown.
- UNC Greensboro allowed 7.4 threes per game (204th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 31.9% (67th-ranked) from three-point land.
- Of the shots taken by UNC Greensboro last year, 60.8% of them were two-pointers (68.9% of the team's made baskets) and 39.2% were from beyond the arc (31.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.