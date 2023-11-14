North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stokes County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Stokes County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stokes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary Christian School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.