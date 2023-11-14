Queens vs. High Point November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Queens Royals (0-1) play the High Point Panthers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Queens vs. High Point Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Queens Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
High Point Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Queens vs. High Point Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Queens Rank
|Queens AVG
|High Point AVG
|High Point Rank
|41st
|77.7
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|305th
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|77.2
|340th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|34.9
|32nd
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|54th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.