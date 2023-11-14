The Queens Royals (0-1) play the High Point Panthers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Queens vs. High Point Game Information

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

High Point Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Queens vs. High Point Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Queens Rank Queens AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank 41st 77.7 Points Scored 74.6 109th 305th 74.6 Points Allowed 77.2 340th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 34.9 32nd 72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10 54th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th 117th 13.8 Assists 12.3 237th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.3 311th

