The Queens Royals (0-2) go up against the High Point Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Queens vs. High Point matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Queens vs. High Point Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens vs. High Point Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Queens Moneyline High Point Moneyline BetMGM Queens (-2.5) 167.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Queens (-2.5) 167.5 -138 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Queens vs. High Point Betting Trends (2022-23)

Queens put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last year.

Royals games hit the over 15 out of 27 times last season.

High Point put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

Panthers games hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.

