The Queens Royals (0-2) take the court against the High Point Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Queens vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Royals had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
  • Queens went 12-4 when it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Royals finished 35th.
  • Last year, the Royals scored 77.7 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 77.2 the Panthers allowed.
  • Queens had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 77.2 points.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

  • Queens scored 86.2 points per game last year at home, which was 14.0 more points than it averaged on the road (72.2).
  • At home, the Royals allowed 2.5 more points per game (77.4) than in road games (74.9).
  • At home, Queens averaged 0.7 more treys per game (9.8) than away from home (9.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to away from home (35.0%).

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Marshall L 89-73 Cam Henderson Center
11/10/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 91-68 Banterra Center
11/14/2023 High Point - Curry Arena
11/18/2023 Fairfield - Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/19/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center

