The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) play at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has no set line.

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

In N.C. A&T's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

The Aggies were 10-12-0 against the spread last year.

N.C. A&T (10-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 40% of the time, 5.5% more often than Virginia (12-18-0) last year.

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 67.8 138.6 60.5 134.3 128.7 N.C. A&T 70.8 138.6 73.8 134.3 142.3

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 10.3 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

N.C. A&T went 10-9 against the spread and 13-15 overall when it scored more than 60.5 points last season.

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 15-15-0 N.C. A&T 10-12-0 10-12-0

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia N.C. A&T 15-1 Home Record 8-5 6-5 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

