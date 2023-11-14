How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot at a 41.7% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
- N.C. A&T went 6-6 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Aggies ranked 215th.
- The Aggies scored 10.3 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).
- N.C. A&T put together a 13-15 record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison
- At home, N.C. A&T scored 74.6 points per game last season, six more than it averaged away (68.6).
- At home, the Aggies gave up 66.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.3.
- N.C. A&T sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 100-52
|Petersen Events Center
|11/10/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 94-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/22/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
