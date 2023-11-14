The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot at a 41.7% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
  • N.C. A&T went 6-6 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Aggies ranked 215th.
  • The Aggies scored 10.3 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).
  • N.C. A&T put together a 13-15 record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, N.C. A&T scored 74.6 points per game last season, six more than it averaged away (68.6).
  • At home, the Aggies gave up 66.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.3.
  • N.C. A&T sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 100-52 Petersen Events Center
11/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 94-78 Greensboro Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
11/22/2023 Merrimack - Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 Alabama State - Pete Hanna Center

