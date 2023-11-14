If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 14

1:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

York Preparatory School at West Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14

6:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Christ School at Victory Christian Center School