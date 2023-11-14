MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEAC squads will be on Tuesday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Duquesne Dukes playing the Howard Bison.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Duquesne Dukes at Howard Bison
|5:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|-
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Wofford Terriers
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
