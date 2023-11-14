North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Johnston County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Neuse Charter School at East Wake Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Zebulon, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
