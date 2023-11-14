The Miami Heat visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Tuesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for LaMelo Ball and others in this outing.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 8.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -120)
  • Ball is averaging 14.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 11.2 less than Tuesday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Ball averages 9.0 assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Ball has hit 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +122)
  • Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points per game this season, 2.8 fewer than his points prop on Tuesday.
  • He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.
  • Hayward's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).
  • He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props
  • The 22.5-point prop bet for Jimmy Butler on Tuesday is 6.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (16.5).
  • He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 5.5.
  • Butler has picked up 3.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).
  • He makes 0.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

