The High Point Panthers (1-1) take the court against the Stetson Hatters (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point vs. Stetson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hatters' 59.4 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 61.1 the Panthers allowed to opponents.

Stetson went 11-6 last season when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the Panthers scored 64.6 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 61.2 the Hatters gave up.

High Point had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 61.2 points.

High Point Schedule