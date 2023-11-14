How to Watch High Point vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Queens Royals (0-2) face the High Point Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
High Point vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Royals allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- High Point compiled a 9-3 straight up record in games it shot over 45.9% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Royals finished 72nd.
- The Panthers' 74.6 points per game last year were equal to what the Royals allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 74.6 points last season, High Point went 9-4.
High Point Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, High Point scored 10.7 more points per game at home (79.9) than on the road (69.2).
- The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than on the road (83) last season.
- Beyond the arc, High Point sunk more 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (34.1%) than at home (32.5%).
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 105-51
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Wofford
|L 99-98
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
|11/20/2023
|Iona
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Mount Olive
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
