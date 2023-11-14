North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Guilford County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greensboro Day School at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dudley High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Jamestown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Guilford High School at Union Grove Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.