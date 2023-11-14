Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Guilford County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greensboro Day School at Gaston Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Mount Tabor High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: WinstonSalem, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Durham Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: High Point, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dudley High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Jamestown, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Guilford High School at Union Grove Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Lexington, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

