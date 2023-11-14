Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Guilford County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greensboro Day School at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14

6:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Mount Tabor High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14

6:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Durham Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dudley High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Jamestown, NC

Jamestown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Guilford High School at Union Grove Christian School