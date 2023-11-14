North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Forsyth County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Surry Central High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington Christian Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forsyth Country Day School at Carlisle School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Axton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
