The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) battle the VCU Rams (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

East Carolina vs. VCU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pirates' 62.6 points per game last year were equal to what the Rams allowed to opponents.

East Carolina had a 13-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 56.9 points.

Last year, the Rams put up just 0.2 more points per game (56.9) than the Pirates gave up (56.7).

VCU went 4-11 last season when scoring more than 56.7 points.

East Carolina Schedule