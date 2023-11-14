Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Durham County, North Carolina today? We have you covered here.

Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Liberty Christian School at Hilltop Christian School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 14

6:15 PM ET on November 14 Location: Fuquay Varina, NC

Fuquay Varina, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Triangle Math and Science Academy at North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at St. David's High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14

7:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Research Triangle High School at Chatham Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14

7:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Silver City, NC

Silver City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Durham Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy