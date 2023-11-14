Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Durham County, North Carolina today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Liberty Christian School at Hilltop Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Fuquay Varina, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Triangle Math and Science Academy at North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Durham, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at St. David's High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Durham, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Research Triangle High School at Chatham Charter School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: Silver City, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Durham Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
  • Location: High Point, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.