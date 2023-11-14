Duke vs. Michigan State November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) will play the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.
Duke vs. Michigan State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Duke Top Players (2022-23)
- Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)
- A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Duke vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Michigan State AVG
|Michigan State Rank
|169th
|72
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|30th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|112th
|20th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
