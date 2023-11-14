Tuesday's contest at United Center has the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) going head to head against the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-67 victory as our model heavily favors Duke.

There is no line set for the game.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Duke vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 77, Michigan State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-10.2)

Duke (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Duke Performance Insights

With 72 points scored per game and 63.6 points allowed last season, Duke was 169th in the country offensively and 30th on defense.

On the boards, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.6 per game) last season. They were 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

Duke was 70th in the nation in assists (14.6 per game) last year.

The Blue Devils made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 33.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 237th and 215th, respectively, in the country.

Defensively, Duke was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.3 last season. It was 24th-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.5%.

Last year, Duke attempted 64.7% of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.3% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.8% of Duke's buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

