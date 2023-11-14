Tuesday's game features the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) and the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) facing off at United Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-67 victory for heavily favored Duke according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Duke vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 77, Michigan State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-10.2)

Duke (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Performance Insights

Last season, Duke was 169th in college basketball on offense (72.0 points scored per game) and 30th defensively (63.6 points conceded).

Last season, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.6 per game) and 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8).

Last season Duke was ranked 70th in college basketball in assists with 14.6 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Blue Devils were 237th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last year. They were 215th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

Last year, Duke was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.5%).

Last year, the Blue Devils attempted 35.3% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 64.7% from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.2% of the Blue Devils' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.8% were 2-pointers.

