Tuesday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) versus the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at United Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 14.

The matchup has no line set.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Chicago, Illinois

United Center

Duke vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.7)

Duke (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Performance Insights

Duke put up 72 points per game and gave up 63.6 last year, ranking them 169th in the nation offensively and 30th on defense.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (35.6) and 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8) last year.

Duke was 70th in the nation in assists (14.6 per game) last season.

At 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc last year, the Blue Devils were 237th and 215th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Duke was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.3 last year. It was 24th-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 30.5%.

Last season, Duke took 64.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.3% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.8% of Duke's baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.