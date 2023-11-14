Tuesday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) and the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at United Center has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Duke coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 14.

The game has no line set.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Duke vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.7)

Duke (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Duke Performance Insights

Last year, Duke was 169th in the country offensively (72 points scored per game) and 30th defensively (63.6 points conceded).

On the glass, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.6 per game) last year. They were 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8 per game).

At 14.6 assists per game last season, Duke was 70th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Blue Devils were 237th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last year. They were 215th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

Last year, Duke was 64th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.5%).

Last season, the Blue Devils took 64.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.3% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.8% of the Blue Devils' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

