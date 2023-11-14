The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) face the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents hit.

In games Duke shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans ranked 156th.

Last year, the Blue Devils recorded 72.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.

Duke had a 19-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Duke posted 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68.0).

In 2022-23, the Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.4.

Duke sunk 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule