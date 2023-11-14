The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) face the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents hit.
  • In games Duke shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.
  • The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans ranked 156th.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils recorded 72.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.
  • Duke had a 19-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Duke posted 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.4.
  • Duke sunk 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

