The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) take on the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
  • In games Duke shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.
  • The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans ranked 156th.
  • Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils put up were just 4.1 more points than the Spartans gave up (67.9).
  • Duke went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Michigan State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.
  • The Spartans put up an average of 70.9 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up.
  • Michigan State went 16-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • Duke averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Blue Devils allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than on the road (68.4).
  • Looking at three-pointers, Duke fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • Michigan State scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (69) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than on the road (72).
  • At home, Michigan State made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke - United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

