How to Watch Duke vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) take on the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.
Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- In games Duke shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.
- The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans ranked 156th.
- Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils put up were just 4.1 more points than the Spartans gave up (67.9).
- Duke went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- Michigan State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot over 40.6% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.
- The Spartans put up an average of 70.9 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up.
- Michigan State went 16-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- Duke averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.
- In home games, the Blue Devils allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than on the road (68.4).
- Looking at three-pointers, Duke fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (69) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than on the road (72).
- At home, Michigan State made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|L 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 74-51
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.