The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) take on the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allowed to opponents.

Duke went 16-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 156th.

Last year, the Blue Devils averaged 72.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.

When Duke scored more than 67.9 points last season, it went 19-2.

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

Last season, Michigan State had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.6% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Spartans' 70.9 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.

When Michigan State allowed fewer than 72.0 points last season, it went 16-5.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68.0).

In 2022-23, the Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 68.4.

In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.0.

At home, the Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.0).

Michigan State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center 11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule