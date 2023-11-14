The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) take on the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
  • Duke went 16-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 156th.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils averaged 72.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.
  • When Duke scored more than 67.9 points last season, it went 19-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
  • Last season, Michigan State had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.
  • The Spartans' 70.9 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.
  • When Michigan State allowed fewer than 72.0 points last season, it went 16-5.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 68.4.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.0.
  • At home, the Spartans allowed 61.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.0).
  • Michigan State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke - United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.