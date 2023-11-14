The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents hit.
  • Creighton went 14-3 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 41st.
  • Last year, the Bluejays recorded 76.4 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.
  • Creighton had a 14-4 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% rate from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.
  • Iowa compiled a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bluejays finished 278th.
  • The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays allowed to opponents.
  • When Iowa allowed fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 14-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Creighton fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game away from home.
  • The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.6 in away games.
  • Creighton sunk 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.9.
  • At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.
  • At home, Iowa sunk 10 trifectas per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 North Dakota W 110-68 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena

