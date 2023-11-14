The Oregon State Beavers (2-0) host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Gill Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

Last year 15 of Appalachian State's games went over the point total.

The Mountaineers beat the spread 13 times in 32 games last year.

Oregon State (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 5.5% more often than Appalachian State (13-14-0) last year.

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 61.2 131.5 67.0 131.6 133.0 Appalachian State 70.3 131.5 64.6 131.6 133.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers put up an average of 70.3 points per game last year, just 3.3 more points than the 67.0 the Beavers allowed to opponents.

Appalachian State put together an 8-2 ATS record and an 11-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 15-13-0 11-17-0 Appalachian State 13-14-0 15-12-0

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State Appalachian State 10-7 Home Record 10-7 1-10 Away Record 6-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.