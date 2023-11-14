Appalachian State vs. Oregon State November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) will play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|Appalachian State AVG
|Appalachian State Rank
|356th
|61.2
|Points Scored
|70.3
|205th
|82nd
|67
|Points Allowed
|64.6
|37th
|328th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|315th
|6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|350th
|10.2
|Assists
|13
|179th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.