The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) will play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Game Information

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Tyler Bilodeau: 7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank 356th 61.2 Points Scored 70.3 205th 82nd 67 Points Allowed 64.6 37th 328th 28.5 Rebounds 32.6 117th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 315th 6 3pt Made 7.6 149th 350th 10.2 Assists 13 179th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 10.3 36th

