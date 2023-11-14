The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) take on the Oregon State Beavers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Beavers gave up to their opponents (42.7%).

Appalachian State put together an 11-5 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beavers finished 309th.

The Mountaineers scored an average of 70.3 points per game last year, just 3.3 more points than the 67.0 the Beavers allowed.

Appalachian State went 11-2 last season when it scored more than 67.0 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Appalachian State scored 8.4 more points per game at home (74.9) than on the road (66.5).

At home, the Mountaineers conceded 62.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67.7).

Appalachian State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.6) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (35.1%).

