The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) take on the Oregon State Beavers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Beavers gave up to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Appalachian State put together an 11-5 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beavers finished 309th.
  • The Mountaineers scored an average of 70.3 points per game last year, just 3.3 more points than the 67.0 the Beavers allowed.
  • Appalachian State went 11-2 last season when it scored more than 67.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Appalachian State scored 8.4 more points per game at home (74.9) than on the road (66.5).
  • At home, the Mountaineers conceded 62.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67.7).
  • Appalachian State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.6) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Oakland City W 87-49 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/11/2023 @ Northern Illinois L 91-78 NIU Convocation Center
11/14/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
11/21/2023 UNC Wilmington - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Murray State - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.