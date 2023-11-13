North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
If you live in Wake County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Green Hope High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Excelsior Classical Academy at East Wake Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Zebulon, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
