Stefon Diggs vs. the Broncos' Defense: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Stefon Diggs against the Denver Broncos pass defense and Justin Simmons is a matchup to watch in Week 10, when the Bills meet the Broncos at Highmark Stadium. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.
Bills vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos
|125.4
|13.9
|3
|22
|12.33
Stefon Diggs vs. Justin Simmons Insights
Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense
- Stefon Diggs' 834 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 97 times and has registered 70 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Buffalo has 2,359 (262.1 per game), the fourth-most in the NFL.
- The Bills' scoring average on offense is 26.7 points per game, third-highest in the NFL.
- Buffalo has been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 36.0 times game, which is eighth in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Bills have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 44 times, which ranks them fourth in the league.
Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense
- Justin Simmons leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Denver is 22nd in the NFL with 2,014 passing yards allowed (251.8 per game) and 32nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.6).
- So far this year, the Broncos rank 26th in the NFL with 28.3 points allowed per contest, and they rank 31st in total yards allowed with 405.9 given up per game.
- Denver has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 13 players have caught a touchdown against the Broncos this season.
Stefon Diggs vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats
|Stefon Diggs
|Justin Simmons
|Rec. Targets
|97
|17
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|70
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.9
|12
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|834
|30
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|92.7
|5.0
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|251
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|2
|Interceptions
