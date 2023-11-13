There is high school basketball competition in Catawba County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Catawba County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory Christian Academy at Asheville Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 13
  • Location: Swannanoa, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.