North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Catawba County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Catawba County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Catawba County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Christian Academy at Asheville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
