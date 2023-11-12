North Carolina vs. Lehigh: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) play in a matchup with no set line at Dean Smith Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
North Carolina vs. Lehigh Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Dean Smith Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- North Carolina won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.
- Lehigh (14-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 30% of the time, 26% more often than North Carolina (9-21-0) last season.
North Carolina vs. Lehigh Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Carolina
|76.2
|146
|70.9
|140.3
|147.1
|Lehigh
|69.8
|146
|69.4
|140.3
|140.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels recorded were 6.8 more points than the Mountain Hawks allowed (69.4).
- North Carolina had an 8-11 record against the spread and a 17-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
North Carolina vs. Lehigh Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Carolina
|9-21-0
|11-19-0
|Lehigh
|14-11-0
|11-14-0
North Carolina vs. Lehigh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Carolina
|Lehigh
|12-3
|Home Record
|9-6
|4-7
|Away Record
|7-8
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.0
|70.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.