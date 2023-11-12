North Carolina vs. Lehigh November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 airing on ACC Network.
North Carolina vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)
- Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Carolina vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Carolina Rank
|North Carolina AVG
|Lehigh AVG
|Lehigh Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|204th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
