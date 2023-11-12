Sunday's contest at Dean Smith Center has the North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) taking on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 85-69 win as our model heavily favors North Carolina.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 85, Lehigh 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Lehigh

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-15.8)

North Carolina (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 153.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Performance Insights

North Carolina scored 76.2 points per game and allowed 70.9 last year, making them 68th in the country on offense and 204th on defense.

Last year, the Tar Heels were seventh-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.6 per game) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5).

At 11.9 assists per game last season, North Carolina was 274th in the country.

The Tar Heels made 7.1 3-pointers per game and shot 31.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 210th and 328th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, North Carolina was 82nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 120th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.0%).

North Carolina took 37.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 27% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 62.4% of its shots, with 73% of its makes coming from there.

