The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Lehigh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Lehigh Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-24.5) 159.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-24.5) 159.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Carolina won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Tar Heels games.

Lehigh compiled a 14-11-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 11 of the Mountain Hawks' games last season hit the over.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina is 14th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (46th).

North Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

