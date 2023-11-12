How to Watch North Carolina vs. Lehigh on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) hit the court against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ACC Network.
North Carolina vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents hit.
- North Carolina had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountain Hawks ranked 270th.
- Last year, the Tar Heels recorded 76.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.4 the Mountain Hawks gave up.
- North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did on the road (70.2).
- When playing at home, the Tar Heels gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in away games (71.1).
- North Carolina sunk 7.5 treys per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Radford
|W 86-70
|Dean Smith Center
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Imperial Arena
