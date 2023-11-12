North Carolina Central vs. Georgia November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) will play the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Top Players (2022-23)
- Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|North Carolina Central AVG
|North Carolina Central Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|14.8
|348th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.