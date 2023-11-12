The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 46.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.0% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

North Carolina Central compiled an 11-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Eagles were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished 155th.

The Eagles scored an average of 75.6 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 71.5 the Bulldogs gave up.

When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, North Carolina Central went 10-4.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, North Carolina Central averaged 13.8 more points per game at home (82.4) than away (68.6).

In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 12.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (72.1).

Beyond the arc, North Carolina Central made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.0%) than at home (36.3%) too.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule