The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) battle the UConn Huskies (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ABC

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up 13.3 more points per game last year (75.9) than the Wolfpack allowed their opponents to score (62.6).

UConn went 22-2 last season when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

Last year, the Wolfpack recorded 70.8 points per game, 12 more points than the 58.8 the Huskies allowed.

NC State went 17-8 last season when scoring more than 58.8 points.

The Wolfpack shot 43.6% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 34.8% the Huskies allowed to opponents.

The Huskies shot at a 49.4% rate from the field last season, 11.5 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule