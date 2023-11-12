The UConn Huskies (1-0) take on the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ABC

NC State vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up 13.3 more points per game last year (75.9) than the Wolfpack allowed (62.6).

UConn had a 22-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.

Last year, the Wolfpack scored 12.0 more points per game (70.8) than the Huskies allowed (58.8).

When NC State put up more than 58.8 points last season, it went 17-8.

The Wolfpack made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (34.8%).

The Huskies shot at a 49.4% clip from the field last season, 11.5 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.

NC State Schedule