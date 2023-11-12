Sunday's game between the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) and the UConn Huskies (1-0) at Reynolds Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 90-54 and heavily favors NC State to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Wolfpack won their last game 84-43 against Charlotte on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 90, UConn 54

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack's +264 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (124th in college basketball).

Offensively, NC State scored 65.2 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (70.8 points per game) was 5.6 PPG higher.

The Wolfpack put up 75.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.

NC State allowed 59.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.6 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.